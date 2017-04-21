Fort Riley Middle School Assistant Principal Moving to Manhattan High

Trina Dibbini has been named an assistant principal at Manhattan High School. Dibbini currently serves as an Assistant Principal at Fort Riley Middle School. She has also served as a Lead Teacher/Assistant Principal at Meadowlark Ridge Elementary School and a 7th grade rea ding teacher at Lakewood Middle School in Salina, KS. Prior to that, she was an 8th grade history teacher in Concordia, KS and a 1st grade teacher in Burlingame, KS.

“I would like to thank Mr. Hoyt, Dr. Wade, and all the committee involved in the interview process,” states Dibbini. “I am honored and extremely excited to be a part of the Manhattan-Ogden School District and the community. I look forward to meeting and building relationships with all the students, staff, and families at Manhattan High School.”

“I’m very pleased and excited to welcome Mrs. Dibbini to USD 383 and Manhattan High School, and look forward to her joining the administrative team at MHS,” states MHS Principal Greg Hoyt. “Mrs. Dibbini distinguished herself within a large, excellent pool of candidates and a grueling interview process. I’m confident that her skillset and talents will be a tremendous addition to an excellent school, and that students, staff, parents, and the community will benefit from her presence.”

Dibbini will begin her new position on August 1, 2017. She replaces Angie Messer who is continuing her education at Kansas State University.