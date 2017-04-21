Jazz at the Junction – Saturday!

Jazz at the Junction is Saturday, April 22nd at the C.L. Hoover Opera House.

Joe Markley, Opera House Director, was a guest on JC Now on 1420 KJCK where he previewed the show.

“This a new show that we haven’t done before, and Wayne Goins is coming over from K-State bringing a singer with him, some very talented students; they’re going to be doing jazz standards,” said Markley. “It’s going to be a fun show and a great show.”

Showtime is 7:00 pm on Saturday, April 22nd.

Admission is $5 for the limited seating event.

For tickets call the Box Office at 238-3906.