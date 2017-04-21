Obituaries – April 21, 2017

Willis C. Kiefer, 87, of Junction City, died April 19, 2017 at Stoneybrook Retirement Community, Manhattan.

A Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, April 28, 2017 at Penwell-Gabel Junction City Funeral Chapel.

Inurnment will follow at Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Ft. Riley, Manhattan, where military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army Honor Guard from Ft. Riley. It was Willis’ wish to be cremated.

The family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday until service time at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans.