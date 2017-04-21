St. Xavier Catholic School Auction

The Saint Xavier Catholic School Auction is Saturday, April 22nd.

Shawn Augustine, St. Xavier Principal, said that the annual event is a major fundraiser for the school.

“I just want to invite everyone to come out and if they’ve never been a part of the Saint Xavier Catholic School auction, it’s something that you definitely want to be a part of,” said Augustine. “[You’re] going to have a wonderful time, not only having time to visit with the community and different people that are there for the auction, but just knowing in your hearts that you’re doing a wonderful thing for not only our school, our parish, but our community.”

Tickets to the auction are $40 and that includes dinner, beverages and the opportunity to bid on silent and live auction items.

“This money all goes toward the benefit of the school; keeping operational costs as well as just things that we need to continue to make improvements on and build with the school,” said Augustine.

One of the items in the live auction is a Coors Refreshinator – a vending machine/refrigerator that has been donated by Coors, these items are typically not found for sale. “One that always goes really well, and this year it’s dinner with both Father Gale Hammerschmidt and Father Kyle Berens…last year that one went for $8000 so I’m curious to see what it’s going to go for this year,” said Augustine.

Father Kyle Berens will be the new pastor at Saint Xavier beginning July 1st.

Students have also made various class baskets such as a lottery ticket tree, KC Royals basket, a chocolate basket and an adult beverage basket – to name a few.

Over $119,000 was raised last year. Augustine said the goal is to reach $100,000 again this year and possibly beat last year’s high mark.

There are still a few seats available for the auction. Walk-ins should anticipate getting to the auction early as the remaining seats are first come, first serve. The cost is still $40.

The event is from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Saturday, April 22nd.