Tonight’s BlueJay baseball doubleheader against Topeka West is USO night at Rathert.

All military service members will enjoy FREE ADMISSION today. General admission is $5.

The USO Fort Riley and JCHS are collaborating to raise member for local servicemen and women.

Attendees will also receive free entry to win a PS Vita and four games. Drawings are at 6:30 and 8:30 pm.

Tonight’s doubleheader at Rathert Field begins at 5:00 pm.