VA Eastern Kansas to host health professions job fair

VA Eastern Kansas will host a health professions job fair on Wednesday, May 3rd from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

The event will be at the Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center Hawley Auditorium at 2200 SW Gage Blvd in Topeka.

Applicants are being sought in the following fields: APNs, RNs, LPNs, CNLs, and NAs. There will also be nursing applications for areas to include medical/surgical inpatient units, inpatient and outpatient behavioral health, and community living centers.

Other medical specialty areas being sought, include: Physicians (psychiatry, primary care, hospitalist), Medical Technologists, Medical Technicians (phlebotomists), Pharmacy Technicians, Psychologists, Ultrasound Technicians, Medical Support Assistants, and Diagnostic Radiologic Technologists.

All applicants are asked to bring a copy of their resume, photo ID, and a list of four professional references.

To pre-register for the event email EKHCSHRSTFG@va.gov.