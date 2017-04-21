A new scam is making its rounds in the local community.

The Junction City Police Department is warning residents of the WhatsApp voicemail scam.

Criminal hackers are constantly trying to trick people into clicking on links or open attachments they did not ask for. The latest scam is to send you an email that looks like it comes from WhatsApp and claims it is a voice mail left for you – it’s not.

Do not click on the “Play” button. If you do, your computer will get infected with malware which can cause your identity to get stolen, or all your (or the organization’s) files held for ransom.

Here is a general safety rule: Instead of clicking a link in an unverified email claiming it’s from WhatsApp (or any other social media) login to your WhatsApp account the standard way instead and check for any messages there.

Remember: “When in doubt, throw it out!”