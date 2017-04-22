Building on momentum, Kansas State University extends campaign to raise $1.4 billion by 2020

MANHATTAN — At the Kansas State University Foundation’s board of trustees spring meeting April 21, Kansas State University President Richard Myers announced that the Innovation and Inspiration Campaign has surpassed its $1 billion goal ahead of schedule, and that a new goal has been set: $1.4 billion by 2020.

Myers said that the decision to extend the campaign was based on the extraordinary success of the effort thus far.

“Years ago, when we were first discussing the campaign goal, leaders at K-State and the KSU Foundation made the bold decision to pursue a $1 billion goal,” said Myers, who also serves as a campaign co-chair. “Over time, we’ve come to realize that we shouldn’t underestimate the K-State family. We’ve proven that we can achieve more than we ever thought possible. After careful deliberation, the KSU Foundation leadership, board of directors, Campaign Steering Committee and I made the decision to extend the campaign.”

Funds raised through the campaign will continue to support students, faculty, facility enhancements and program support, and will propel Kansas State University toward becoming a Top 50 public research university by 2025. Three signature drivers will lead the Innovation and Inspiration Campaign forward:

• The land-grant mission of providing an accessible and affordable education to the people of Kansas and beyond.

• Centers of excellence and interdisciplinary programs — areas where Kansas State University has a competitive advantage and the potential to change the world.

• Substantially increasing the endowment for the future of the university through estate-planning gifts.

“We are inspired by the generosity of the K-State family, which is vital now more than ever,” said Greg Willems, president and CEO of the KSU Foundation. “To live up to the original spirit of the university’s land-grant mission, we must remain laser-focused on access and affordability. We rely ever more on support from K-State alumni and friends to meet the needs facing the university and to make college education possible for those who desire it.”

“The success of the campaign to date and the decision to extend it is because of the amazing generosity of K-State’s philanthropists and the hard work of hundreds of campaign volunteers,” said Rand Berney, campaign co-chair and chair of the KSU Foundation board of directors. “We sincerely thank all of the volunteers and donors who have invested their time, talent and treasure to benefit K-State faculty, students and programs today and for future generations. We invite all who want to help K-State reach new heights to join the Innovation and Inspiration Campaign.”

Philanthropic contributions to Kansas State University are coordinated by the KSU Foundation, the official fundraising organization of the institution and a separate 501(c)(3). The foundation staff works with university partners to build lifelong relationships with alumni, friends, faculty, staff and students through involvement and investment in the university.