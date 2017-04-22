Chase for a Cause Raises Funds for Local Organizations

Local organizations will benefit from Chase for a Cause, the 5K Run / Walk hosted by Geary Community Hospital on Saturday.

The hospital’s Marketing / Public Relations Director Nikki Davies reported a fundraising total of more than $3,000 for

the event, in which participants designate $20 of their registration entry to a local organization or cause. “We had 170 runners this year, which is up actually from last year.” Davies noted there was a great turnout, especially from the volunteers who helped put on the race. The event also included a children’s Fun Run.

Davies said more organizations participated this year. “So more recruiting, more participating. She is hopeful of exceeding 200 runners for the event next year.

This year’s first place finisher was Joe Moore, 33, Manhattan with a winning time of 15 minutes 57 seconds.