Kansas man sentenced for crash that killed 80-year-old

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A southern Kansas man has been ordered to spend two years and eight months in prison for causing a two-vehicle 2016 wreck that killed an 80-year-old man.

Everett W. Hardy was sentenced Friday in Hutchinson on a Reno County charge of involuntary manslaughter. Hardy also was ordered to serve two years on post-prison supervision.

Prosecutors dropped a charge that accused Hardy of driving without insurance.

Authorities said Hardy drove through the marked intersection and hit a pickup truck driven by John B. “Jack” Johnson. That pickup truck then hit a utility pole.

Johnson died at a Wichita hospital more than three weeks later.