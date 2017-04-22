New seminary training program to begin in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Catholic Diocese of Wichita is beginning a training program aimed at high school graduates who want to start on the path to seminary without leaving the city.

The Wichita Eagle (http://bit.ly/2pKZY10 ) reports that the St. Joseph House of Formation is a two-year program for seminarians who will live on the campus of St. Joseph Parish and pursue associate degrees at Newman University while interacting with local priests.

“Formation” is a period during which the Catholic Church works to educate a man so he is able to eventually live as a priest.

The program will start with three to five men but is expected to grow to up to 16 or more in the next five to seven years.

Wichita’s seminarians currently study at three different colleges out of state.