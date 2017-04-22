Operation Clean Sweep Helps Spruce Up Junction City

Volunteers were out picking up discarded items and trash at multiple locations in Junction City Saturday morning. The occasion was the annual spring cleanup coordinated by the City.

Police Captain Chuck Leithoff said items were picked up in some areas ranging from Quinton Point to Goldenbelt Boulevard and the nearby roundabout. “East Chestnut and the roundabout, the road in front of IHOP East Ash, the Sixth Street viaduct area, Rucker Road. ”

Leithoff noted approximately 30 old tires were picked up along with other items. “I think the most unusual thing we found was we had somebody find a handful of nine millimeter ammunition, and a whole bed, a whole king size bed.”Approximately 170 people volunteered to help with the cleanup, which was called Operation Clean Sweep.

Volunteers were provided lunch following the completion of the cleanup.