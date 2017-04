There will be a Run for the Wall Fundraiser on Sunday, April 23rd that features a trip to Prairie Band Casino.

A bus will leave the Chestnut Street Walmart in Junction City at 7:45 am and return from the casino at 3:15 pm.

The cost to ride the bus is $15 which includes $10 in Prairie cash and a buffet lunch.

For tickets contact karen Connell at 785-210-5864.

This event is sponsored by the Flint Hills Harley Groups.