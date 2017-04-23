Junction City man hospitalized after he falls asleep on I-70

GEARY COUNTY – A Junction City man was injured in an accident just after 7a.m. Sunday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Ford F150 driven by Northcutt, Matthew P. Northcutt, 30, was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of U.S. 177.

The driver fell asleep and the pickup drifted into the median. The driver then overcorrected and the pickup traveled across both westbound lanes and overturned in the ditch

Northcutt was transported to Geary Community Hospital. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.