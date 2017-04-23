K-State women’s basketball player suspended after arrest

MANHATTAN –Police arrested a member of the Kansas State Women’s basketball team early Sunday.

Just before 1a.m. officers arrested 19- year-old Eternati Willock for criminal trespass and liquor purchase by a minor, according to the Riley County Police arrest report.

She was jailed on a bond of $800.

Willock played in 31 games for the Wildcats and averaged 6points a game. She was also named to the All Big 12 Freshman team.

She was suspended indefinitely from the team upon further investigation, according to a statement from Coach Jeff Mittie.