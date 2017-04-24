Aviation Career Day at Manhattan Regional Airport

Flex Air is offering free plane rides, tours and expo at Aviation Career Day on it’s rescheduled date of April 29, 2017.

Some area high school students will get to take to the skies for a free airplane ride this weekend. Flex Air, a Manhattan pilot instruction company, is sponsoring its Aviation Career Day from 10:00 am until 2:30 pm at Manhattan Regional Airport, 1725 S. Airport Road.

“Aviation is a very cyclical career path that can sometimes be hard to get into,” says Charles Copeland, Chief Pilot for Flex Air. “Right now and in the next 5-10 years we are in the perfect cycle to be getting into the industry. We have a major issue with baby boomers retiring out of the industry, virtually every single company is hiring. Airlines especially are hiring hundreds of pilots each month. If your student is interested in a career in aviation, now is the time to push them in that direction.”

Current high school sophomores, juniors and seniors are eligible to attend the event, which will have a career expo, control tower and fire station tours and airplanes on display. K-State will also have representatives and static displays from their Professional Pilot and Unmanned Aircraft Systems. Find out more on their programs at www.flykstate.com.

Free airplane rides will be given to the first 100 students who sign up. Flights will be scheduled, only students who previously sign up will be eligible.

To register, visit https://www.goflexair.com/signup . For more information, or for media inquiries, contact Charles Copeland at 785-320-1218 or charlie@goflexair.com.