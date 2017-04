One person was arrested following a brief police chase Sunday, April 23rd.

According to the Junction City Police Department the incident began at 11:13 pm in Grandview Plaza and the suspect’s vehicles entered into Junction City.

After a brief chase, the suspect fled on foot and was later apprehended in the 100 block of West Chestnut.

Additional details including the name of the suspect have not yet been released.

