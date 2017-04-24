Chapman Track Results – Abilene Invitational/KU Relays

Boys:
Tanner Hettenbach – 3rd Shot Put 45’ 5”, 4th Javelin 155’ 5”
Robert Litzinger – 3rd Long Jump 20’ 3”, 3rd 200M 23.46, 6th 400M 55.39
Aaron Modrow – 2nd 1600M 4:47
Mitchell Tiller – 4th Pole Vault 12’
Anthony Wasylk – 2nd 800M 2:07.61
Malik Watkins – 6th High Jump 5’ 6”, 5th 400M 55.06
Team Placing: 6th
Girls:
Lindsey Anderson – 2nd 800M 2:35.62, 3rd 1600M 5:48.42
Schailynne Huber – 4th High Jump 4’ 6”
McKenna Kirkpatrick – 6th Triple Jump 31’ 8.75”, 6th 400M 1:06.61
Madison Smith – 3rd 1600M 5:41.84, 6th 800M 2:42.51
4×800 (Madison Smith, McKenna Kirkpatrick, Madeline Elliott, Lindsey Anderson) 2nd 10:36.11
Team Placing: 6th
“We had few improvements at the meet,” said Coach Michelle Elliott. “Much of this was due
to the cold, wet weather. Our kids are continuing to work hard as we approach the last few weeks of our regular season.”
KU Relays 4-21/22-17
Ninti Little – 4th 100M 12.2, 5th Long Jump 17’ 11.5”
“We were so excited that Ninti was accepted into the KU Relays,” said Elliott. “She had a PR performance in the long jump and in the 100M she ran very well in both the prelims and finals. She represented herself, team and school proudly at the relays.”