Chapman Track Results – Abilene Invitational/KU Relays

Abilene Invitational 4-21-17

Boys:

Tanner Hettenbach – 3rd Shot Put 45’ 5”, 4th Javelin 155’ 5”

Robert Litzinger – 3rd Long Jump 20’ 3”, 3rd 200M 23.46, 6th 400M 55.39

Aaron Modrow – 2nd 1600M 4:47

Mitchell Tiller – 4th Pole Vault 12’

Anthony Wasylk – 2nd 800M 2:07.61

Malik Watkins – 6th High Jump 5’ 6”, 5th 400M 55.06

Team Placing: 6th

Girls:

Lindsey Anderson – 2nd 800M 2:35.62, 3rd 1600M 5:48.42

Schailynne Huber – 4th High Jump 4’ 6”

McKenna Kirkpatrick – 6th Triple Jump 31’ 8.75”, 6th 400M 1:06.61

Madison Smith – 3rd 1600M 5:41.84, 6th 800M 2:42.51

4×800 (Madison Smith, McKenna Kirkpatrick, Madeline Elliott, Lindsey Anderson) 2nd 10:36.11

Team Placing: 6th

“We had few improvements at the meet,” said Coach Michelle Elliott. “Much of this was due

to the cold, wet weather. Our kids are continuing to work hard as we approach the last few weeks of our regular season.”