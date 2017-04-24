‘Chase for a Cause’ raises over $3000 for local organizations

Chase for a Cause 5k Run/Walk raised $3,220 for local organizations in Junction City/Geary County.
Participants chose which organization received $20 out of their $25 race registration fee. Totals are listed below:
- Big Brothers/Big Sisters: $20
- Boys and Girls Club: $160
- CASA: $100
- Delivering Change: Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies: $280
- Food Pantry: $380
- Friends of Animals: $780
- Friends of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library: $200
- Geary Community Healthcare Foundation: $80
- Geary Community Schools Foundation: $80
- Geary County Prevention Partnership: $20
- ICARE: $100
- Junction City Family YMCA: $160
- Junction City Fire Department Honor Guard: $120
- Junction City Fire Department Luke David Nelson Memorial Scholarship: $120
- Live Well Geary County: $120
- Open Door Mission: $80
- Pawnee Mental Health: $100
- Wheels of HOPE: $320
The fundraiser 5K is sponsored by Geary Community Hospital.
To view the results of the 5K run/walk visit: https://www.athlinks.com/Master/145831/Event/596870/Course/900902/Results