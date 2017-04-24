‘Chase for a Cause’ raises over $3000 for local organizations

Chase for a Cause 5k Run/Walk raised $3,220 for local organizations in Junction City/Geary County.

Participants chose which organization received $20 out of their $25 race registration fee. Totals are listed below:

Big Brothers/Big Sisters: $20

Boys and Girls Club: $160

CASA: $100

Delivering Change: Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies: $280

Food Pantry: $380

Friends of Animals: $780

Friends of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library: $200

Geary Community Healthcare Foundation: $80

Geary Community Schools Foundation: $80

Geary County Prevention Partnership: $20

ICARE: $100

Junction City Family YMCA: $160

Junction City Fire Department Honor Guard: $120

Junction City Fire Department Luke David Nelson Memorial Scholarship: $120

Live Well Geary County: $120

Open Door Mission: $80

Pawnee Mental Health: $100

Wheels of HOPE: $320

The fundraiser 5K is sponsored by Geary Community Hospital.

To view the results of the 5K run/walk visit: https://www.athlinks.com/Master/145831/Event/596870/Course/900902/Results