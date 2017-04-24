JC Post

‘Chase for a Cause’ raises over $3000 for local organizations

four-runChase for a Cause 5k Run/Walk raised $3,220 for local organizations in Junction City/Geary County.

Participants chose which organization received $20 out of their $25 race registration fee. Totals are listed below:

  • Big Brothers/Big Sisters: $20
  • Boys and Girls Club: $160
  • CASA: $100
  • Delivering Change: Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies: $280
  • Food Pantry: $380
  • Friends of Animals: $780
  • Friends of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library: $200
  • Geary Community Healthcare Foundation: $80
  • Geary Community Schools Foundation: $80
  • Geary County Prevention Partnership: $20
  • ICARE: $100
  • Junction City Family YMCA: $160
  • Junction City Fire Department Honor Guard: $120
  • Junction City Fire Department Luke David Nelson Memorial Scholarship: $120
  • Live Well Geary County: $120
  • Open Door Mission: $80
  • Pawnee Mental Health: $100
  • Wheels of HOPE: $320

The fundraiser 5K is sponsored by Geary Community Hospital.

To view the results of the 5K run/walk visit:  https://www.athlinks.com/Master/145831/Event/596870/Course/900902/Results

 