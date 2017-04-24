Hiring Heroes Career Fair, April 26

Fort Riley will host the 10th annual Hiring Heroes Career Fair on Wednesday, April 26th at Riley’s Conference Center on Fort Riley.

Tasha Jones, Employment Readiness Program Manager at Fort Riley, said that the career fair is specialized for wounded warriors.

“It’s a program that was created by the Department of Defense through their Recruitment Assistance Division to provide outreach recruitment assistance services to wounded, ill, injured and transitioning service members,” said Jones. “This includes Veterans, their spouses and primary caregivers; it’s a specialized career fair to increase job opportunities for them.”

The career fair is open to the public, but the target audience are wounded service members and their families.

“We will have approximately 81 employers coming to Fort Riley,” said Jones. “We are going to have 11 Department of Defense agencies, 25 other Federal agencies and 44 City and local agencies to include law enforcement, Caterpillar out of Wamego, and a lot of communities from Kansas and surrounding states.”

Those attending the hiring event are encouraged to dress for success and be prepared for on the spot interviews with prospective employers.

The Career Fair is Wednesday, April 26th from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm.