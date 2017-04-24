Host families needed for JC Brigade 2017 Season

Over 30 collegiate baseball players are anticipated to be on the roster for the Junction City Brigade Baseball team, but there are only 6 families signed up to house them this summer season.

Dana Wiegand, Host Family Coordinator, said that being a host family is a very rewarding experience.

“[The players] become part of your family, they become role models in your family for your children, and sometimes you could get to know a potential Major League player – you never know what level they’re going to advance to,” said Weigand.

The biggest responsibility for a host parent/family is providing housing – “a bed, a restroom, access to in-home laundry facilities…access to food and meals, we do not ask that host families actually prepare the meals,” said Weigand. “These are college kids, so they’re use to the college life of frozen pizza, pizza rolls, peanut butter and jelly, cereal, and ramen noodles.”

Host families are also asked to participate in family/weekend events, as time permits. Weigand noted that players are responsible for their own transportation around town and to and from practice – transportation to games will be provided by the Brigade.

“We’ve actually developed over the years relationships with our players; we’ve attended college graduations, weddings, we still stay in touch through Facebook,” said Weigand.

Host families also receive season passes to all home games.

For more information or to sign up as a host family contact Dana Weigand at 375-6122 or email management@jcbrigade.com.