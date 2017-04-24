Kansas City’s White Privilege Conference expects large turnout

KANSAS CITY (AP) — About 2,000 people are expected to attend a conference in Kansas City designed to address inequality by discussing the difficult topic of white privilege.

The 18th annual National White Privilege Conference is scheduled for Thursday through Sunday.

The Kansas City Star reports supporters of the conference say it provides participants of all races a chance to examine the idea that whites in America have more advantages than others because of their skin color. Supporters also hope it will lead to conversations in the region about its racial and economic history.

Several social justice activists wanted the conference to come to Kansas City.

The conference is popular with academics, teachers and professors, students, social workers and community organizers.

Media are not permitted to record the sessions or interview participants.