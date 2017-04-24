Saint Xavier Auction Raises More Than $100,000

The Saint Xavier School Auction Saturday night in Junction City raised $103,000, according to School Principal Shawn Augustine.

Augustine reported that top selling items included dinner with Fathers Gale Hammerschmidt and Kyle Berens. One group purchased a dinner for $2,600 and a second group bought one for $2,500.

Other high selling items included:

–The annual naming of Parish Drive at Saint X for $1,600

–A Harley Davidson bar for $1,600

–And the hiring of a senior went for $2,400.

Funds raised go to support the school’s operations.