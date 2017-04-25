Blue Jay Tennis Competes in the Topeka High Invitational

The doubles team of Mason Richard and Guido Greco placed 4th in the top doubles flight of the twelve team Topeka High Invite on Monday. They posted a 4-2 record on the day.

Jordan Bailey finished 6th with a 2-4 record at the top singles spot. Adonnis Washington finished 9th in the #2 singles flight and the Blue Jay’s other doubles team of Korbin King and Yuno Fernandez finished 9th at #2 doubles. Both finished the day with wins, as they went 2-4 on the day.

Topeka High won the team title and the Blue Jays finished 7th. Their next varsity tennis event is this Thursday. They will be playing in the Salina Quad at the Salina Central High School Courts. Matches start at 3 pm.

Coach Matthew Micheel