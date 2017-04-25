Chapman Introduces New Head Football Coach

Kurt Webster is the new head football coach at Chapman High School.

He met the football players and community members in Chapman Tuesday. Football wise, watching the film I think there are a lot of good players, tough kids here, hard workers. ” Webster made it clear an early priority will be to get kids in the weight room. “I think that’s a big thing we have to do, is commit to doing the right things it takes to win, and not just going out there on Friday night and hoping to win. Investing the time during the summer and during the winter so when the kids take the field they expect to win.” A three-day per week weight training is planned this summer.

Webster, 28, comes to Chapman from an assistant coaching job at Shawnee Mission West. He has also served as an assistant football coach at Emporia High School. During his senior year in high school at Shawnee Mission West his team finished second in the Class 6A state playoffs. Webster played college football at Emporia State and William Jewell College. He will teach weights and physical education at Chapman High School.

During a visit with members of the Chapman community Webster fielded questions and listened to input about how important it is to get know the members of the community, and how it’s easier for them to understand what you’re trying to do if they get to know you.

On the need for more athletes he noted “The only place you can fix that is in the weight room.” Webster also stated, “We need to get core strength, develop speed and explosiveness. That’s the bedrock of the program right there.”

The new coach said he planned to install a 4-2-5 defensive scheme and go with a flex-bone system with a lot of triple option, fast paced, fast break football.