Corrections Officer fired after inappropriate relationship with inmate

by 2 Comments

brian-oloughlinA former Corrections Officer with the Geary County Sheriff’s Department has been arrested for unlawful sexual relations.

Brian Patrick O’Loughlin wa arrested on Thursday, April 20th on requested charges of unlawful sexual relations stemming from a relationship that developed with a female inmate while he was a Corrections Officer.

The name of the female inmate was not available.

Due to the incident and subsequent arrest O’Loughlin’s employment as a Corrections Officer was terminated, according to Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf.

  • Chuck Moss

    So now he’s on the “other” side. Instead of looking in, he’s looking out. What were you thinking? There isn’t any woman worth losing a job or going to jail for, there are POF out there.

  • Carol Hicks

    It’s a Class Nine Person Felony to have relations with an incarcerated person/inmate. Remember Susan Smith? She got pregnant while in prison.