Corrections Officer fired after inappropriate relationship with inmate

A former Corrections Officer with the Geary County Sheriff’s Department has been arrested for unlawful sexual relations.

Brian Patrick O’Loughlin wa arrested on Thursday, April 20th on requested charges of unlawful sexual relations stemming from a relationship that developed with a female inmate while he was a Corrections Officer.

The name of the female inmate was not available.

Due to the incident and subsequent arrest O’Loughlin’s employment as a Corrections Officer was terminated, according to Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf.