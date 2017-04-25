Early Work to Continue for Westar Energy Substation Project

Early work proceeds Tuesday on a major Westar Energy substation project in southeast Geary County.

Ben Bennett, Geary County Commission Chairman, said Westar will take the next step. “Westar will start applying the dust control to the roads getting ready for that project.”

The site of the planned substation is adjacent to Hawkinsmith Road. The haul route for the project will be off Interstate 70 onto K-57 Highway to Clarks Creek Road and then onto Hawkinsmith Road.

The project, when first announced, carried a cost estimate of $64 million.