Fiscal Year 2018 Budget Approved for Geary Community Hospital.

The Geary Community Hospital Board of Trustees have adopted a fiscal year 2018 budget for the hospital totaling just over $39 million.

Dr. Joseph Stratton, Geary Community CEO, said it’s a challenging budget, adnd it’s a challenge in healthcare finance in this day and age. We’re going to look. I think everything’s on the table. I mean we have an idea of some cuts we’re going to have to make. And some of them are just cuts in costs and expenses. Of course we’re going to try and do our best to try and generate more revenue. We’re going to look at our insurance contracts that we have, our supply costs and many other things as well.”

JC Post inquired about an employee pay raise. “At this point in time we’re not able to give a raise for employees. We have something called the GCH scorecard last year where we were able to give a small incentive pay or bonus to everybody. Hopefully we’ll be able to do some of that this year. It’s not seen as a pay raise across the board. It’s a little different way of going about it where everybody is pushing together toward the goal line to do well.”

The Board of Trustees held their monthly meeting on Tuesday.