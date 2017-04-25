JCHS Sports Update

Loren Mills hit three home runs over the left field fence and teammate Mikayla Akin added one solo home run shot to power Topeka Seaman to a 19-2 four-inning softball win over the Junction City Lady Jays at Cleary Field on Tuesday. Akin pitched a two-hitter for the Vikings enroute to the win.

Seaman improved to 12-1 on the season while Junction City is 4-7.

Game two of the doubleheader is under way this evening.

The Blue Jay varsity baseball team fell to Topeka Seaman 10-0 in game one of a doubleheader at Seaman on Tuesday. It was also the first game of a doubleheader.