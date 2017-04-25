K-State’s Eilert Named to CSVA Hall of Fame

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Scott Eilert, a 25-year member of the K-State Football staff as the director of video services, will be inducted into the Collegiate Sports Video Association (CSVA) Hall of Fame during its annual award banquet on May 18, the organization has announced.

Eilert, only the seventh college inductee into the Hall of Fame, has played a vital role in the success of the Wildcat football program by coordinating and implementing the use of video technology for practices and games, as well as managing statistical analysis tools for the coaching staff to use in game strategy preparation.

“The coaching video industry has some great technology innovators and fantastic men and women. It’s a pleasant surprise to have been selected by my peers to receive this honor,” Eilert said. “It has been a dream come true working for my alma mater’s football program for a legendary head coach during some of the most successful and certainly most memorable moments in K-State football history.”

Eilert also produces numerous weekly highlight videos and manages all content for the annual K-State Football Awards Ceremony. The department’s video production work load for the 2016 season included over 200 individual video sequences including content for @KStateFB as Eilert was the host of “Wildcats in the League,” a twice weekly program highlighting K-State Football’s success at the NFL Level.

“We are all so very happy for Scott Eilert’s recent national award,” head coach Bill Snyder said. “Scott has been an amazing part of any successes we have had over the past two decades. He is a great teammate, loyal, dedicated, innovative, meticulous and a hard worker. He is a person of values and a wonderful family man. We’re truly proud of him.”

In addition to his work assisting the coaching staff and promoting the program, Eilert has also played a major role in the upgrades and improvement of facilities around Bill Snyder Family Stadium, providing audio/visual consultation for the West Stadium Center, while he was directly involved with audio/visual integration for the Vanier Family Football Complex featuring A/V technology supporting the needs of the football players and coaching staff as well as Vanier Complex guests.

A native of Overland Park, Kansas, Eilert was a founding member of CSVA and former executive board member. He has been named Big 12 Conference Video Coordinator of the Year four times, most recently in 2014-15, while he was selected as the National Video Coordinator of the Year for the 1998-99 athletics season. Eilert has won multiple SAVVY awards for his work in production, winning the top honor for Motivational videos in 2001 and 2003, while his 2010 submission in the Highlight category placed second.

A 1991 K-State graduate in Mass Communications, Eilert spent three years as K-State’s assistant video director while an undergraduate student. He also spent one year as a video assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs in addition to working for the Kansas City ABC affiliate, KMBC. He and his wife, Meggan, have two daughters, MaKenna and Hailey.