New Assistant Principal Selected for FRMS

USD 475 Geary County Schools has announced the selection of a new Assistant Principal at Fort Riley Middle School, pending Board of Education approval.

Shannon Molt, an Instructional Coach at Fort Riley Middle School since 2008, has been selected for the position.

Molt is a graduate of Kansas State University and is a former math teacher from 2002 until 2008. Molt earned a Math-Science Partnership Grant Participant through Kansas State University (2007-2014) where she developed an understanding of the best practices in teaching and learning mathematics.

During her time as an Instructional Coach in Geary County Schools Molt worked to collaborate with core, elective, and intervention teachers to improve instruction, clarify content, and support district initiatives. She was also a participant in several educational teams such as the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) Site Team, the Math Excellence Team (MET), and the Science Excellence Team (SET).