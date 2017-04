In the last nine months, there have been over 21,000 riders on the ATA bus.

The exact number – 21,239 – was reported by ATA Bus Board President Florence Whitebread to the Geary County Commission on Monday.

ATA bus currently operates 15 vehicles, one minivan and 14 buses that are all handicap accessible.

That public bus transportation service is offered in Junction City and Geary County, but also Manhattan and Wamego.

For more information visit http://rileycountyks.gov/795/ATA-Bus.