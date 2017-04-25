Student in Kan. releases letter; wants training service dog on campus

WINFIELD, Kan. (AP) — A student in Kansas is pushing back against a private college’s policy to keep her “service dog in training” on campus.

KSNW-TV reports that Southwestern College freshman Casey Cargill is a certified dog trainer with the nonprofit Training to Lead. Cargill began training a poodle named Ike in March, and says she sent the college a courtesy letter explaining why Ike would be living on campus and going to class with her.

The dean of students sent a letter dated April 19 that said Cargill was no longer allowed to have her dog on campus because the school’s policy only allows service animals on campus for people with disabilities, not trainers.

Cargill, who has trained over 20 dogs, says she plans to fight the college’s policy.