Students and Staff Partner with Emergency Personnel

JUNCTION CITY, KAN. – Students and staff of USD 475 and Junction City High School will be participating in a “Tornado Strike with Haz-Mat Incident” training exercise on April 28, 2017, at 10:00 AM at the southern outdoor end of the Junction City High School. This training exercise will provide students in the Public Safety/Law Enforcement, 911 Dispatch, Emergency Medical, and Medical Explorers programs and pathways a hands-on view of emergency management and crisis response. It will also serve as part of annual training requirements for local emergency responders.

“Partnering with our area responders not only strengthens our community, it also gives our students a very unique learning environment. Helping to train our future firefighters, police, dispatchers, and medical professionals is an absolute point of pride for our district. ” – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Corbin Witt.

Emergency services participating in this training exercise include Geary County Emergency Management, Junction City Fire and EMS, Junction City Police Department, Geary County Community Hospital, Geary County Health Department, and Pawnee Mental Health.

Community members in the area of JCHS and the Geary County Community Hospital during the time of this training exercise will likely see emergency vehicles, crisis response equipment, and emergency personnel working a simulated crisis scene which may appear as if it could be real.