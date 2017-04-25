JC Post

Third Grade Ag Day Scheduled in Geary County

AG DAY THREEFriday May 5th is the day designated for the annual Geary County third grade Ag Day.

That’s where approximately 700 third grade students in USD 475 will come to the 4-H Fairgrounds at 1025 South Spring Valley Road and learn about the agriculture industry. The programs are taught by 4-H members and Extension Educational Unit members from Geary County.

4-H Extension Agent Ginger Kopfer said there will be classroom presentations and presentations involving livestock. There will be two sessions, with the first one running from 9;15 until 11 a.m. and the second one from noon until two p.m.