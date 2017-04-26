Hot Club of Cowtown to Cap-Off Symphony in the Flint Hills’ Tribute to the Chisholm Trail

Cottonwood Falls, Kan. – Symphony in the Flint Hills just gave its audience another good reason to stay late on June 10. Following the sunset concert at Geary County’s Deer Horn Ranch, attendees can swing under the prairie sky to the western tunes of legendary Austin trio Hot Club of Cowtown.

“This is just one of the many surprises we’ve been working on to bring our Chisholm Trail theme to life,” said Christy Davis, executive director for Symphony in the Flint Hills. “The band’s most recent album Midnight on the Trail is a celebration of cowboy culture that has captured imaginations since droves of Texas cattle made their way to Kansas after the Civil War.”

For two decades, Hot Club of Cowtown has charmed audiences worldwide with its “down-home melodies and exuberant improvisation” (The Times, London). The trio has toured with Bob Dylan and opened for Willie Nelson. This international sensation also boasts some Kansas roots. The trio’s fiddler, Elana James, grew up in Prairie Village. She picked up the violin at the age of four – likely with the urging of her mother, who played for the Kansas City Symphony.

Hot Club of Cowtown will cap-off the day-long event, which includes presentations about the Chisholm Trail, covered wagon rides, cowboy poetry, stargazing and prairie art. The sunset concert will feature the Kansas City Symphony with special guest, country western singer-songwriter Michael Martin Murphey, who will share his passion for cowboy culture and grasslands conservation

Limited general admission tickets and patron packages remain for this year’s event. Both can be purchased at www.symphonyintheflinthills.org or by calling 620-273-8955.