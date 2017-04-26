JCFD to conduct Fire Hydrant Testing

PRESS RELEASE

The City of Junction City Fire Department will begin fire hydrant testing throughout the northeast section of the City beginning 1 May 2017 during the hours of 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. The City hydrants will be tested to ensure they’re operable and able to produce the required water pressure when needed to supply water for firefighting purposes.

Because this testing must be done during normal operating hours, it is impossible to know in advance just where or when exactly the testing will take place in any specific area.

Opening hydrants can sometimes cause a temporary discoloration of water in nearby homes. The discoloration is not harmful in any way and can be cleared up by running the water for a few minutes.

This kind of testing not only ensures the protection of Junction City residents, it’s also an evaluation indicator used by the Insurance Services Organization which rates cities according to the fire protection they offer. The recent Insurance Services Organization rating resulted in the elevation of the City of Junction City to a Class 3 protection rating, by maintaining a system of checks and maintenance on the City’s fire protection assets, your department is working to lower the overall Insurance Services Organization’s current rating and with your assistance and patience we can do it.

The following streets will be the areas of the testing of hydrants for the City of Junction City North of 6th Street and East of Jackson St: 7th, 8th, 9th. 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th Streets, Jackson St., Wisconsin, Kansas, Adams St, Vermont, Rhode Island, Madison St, Utah, Buffalo Solider Drive, Franklin St, Texas, Buffalo Solider Parkway, Monroe St, Tennessee, River Front, Chicago St, Pennsylvania, Trackwall, Perry St, Oregon, Northside, Reynolds St, Oklahoma, Snell, East St, Ohio, Taft, Old Grant Ave., Nebraska, Madison, Grant Ave., Alabama, Raber, Prospect St.,Arizona, Pierce, Commonwealth, California, Patton, Fuller St, Colorado, Bradley,Whitetail St, Delaware, Home, Jackolope, Florida, Deerfield, Georgia, Framer, Indiana, Hoover, Missouri, River Bend Drive South, and Kentucky.