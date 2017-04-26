Kansas man sentenced; wore wig, cap during robberies

WICHITA -A Kansas man was sentenced Wednesday to 41 months in federal prison for two commercial robberies in Wichita, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Austan Kinnaird, 26, Goddard, pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery. In his plea he admitted that on Dec. 24, 2015, he robbed Golf Headquarters at 848 N. Webb Road in Wichita. He entered the store wearing a wig and a cap. He showed the clerk what looked like a firearm and demanded money before he fled the store with the stolen cash.

In his plea, he further admitted that on April 29, 2016, he robbed a branch of Intrust Bank in a Dillons grocery store at 9450 E. Harry in Wichita. He gave the teller a note demanding money and fled the bank with the cash. He was identified after surveillance photos were made public.