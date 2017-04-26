Rep. Clark talks budget as Legislature prepares for wrap-up session

The state of Kansas needs revenue – and for some lawmakers there is no theoretical way to increase revenue without a tax hike.

Lonnie Clark, 65th District State Representative, visited the KJCK studios in Junction City on April 26th where the state budget was a focus of conversation.

“We can continue on the road that we’re on – obviously, we tried to override the LLC tax and that didn’t work in the beginning of the session, that would have been a tremendous boost to the economy,” said Clark. “I think that are a lot of people out there that are on the receiving end of that tax break that either see the problems that are being created, or they want to pay their fair share – they don’t feel right about them as well.”

Clark said that if revenue was coming in from those 340,000 people that would make a huge difference; though he still feels that state needs a revenue stimulus.

“The perfect scenario would be, there’s going to have to be some cutting in services – there’s no way you can keep the services going the way they are going right now without funding them; and then [we need to] have some tax increase that would not be a burden,” said Clark. “I am tired of targeting certain people in the state of Kansas to fund the taxes.”

The state was issued a revised fiscal forecast last week that is more optimistic than previous forecasts that projected budget shortfalls totaling $1.1 billion through June 2019. The new forecasts place projected budget shortfalls around $890 million.

The State Legislature wrap session begins on Monday, May 1st.