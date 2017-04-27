COMPANY SAYS $50 LOWE’S MOTHER’S DAY COUPON IS A SCAM

April 27, 2017 – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Nebraska, South Dakota, The Kansas Plains and Southwest Iowa is warning consumers about a new Facebook scam that people are falling for. A coupon that you think might get you a good deal at Lowe’s home improvement store is phony and is identical to previous schemes involving Home Depot, Costco, Amazon and Kroger.

The scam appears as a promotion for a Mother’s Day coupon offering customers $50 off their next purchase.

The “coupon” appears as a shared link on your Facebook account. Once you click the post to claim your coupon, you are taken to a fake Lowe’s website. However, this page is actually a fake survey designed to gather personal information and Lowe’s has confirmed it is in no way affiliated with it.

BBB offers these tips for helping you identify a scam on Facebook:

Don’t always believe what you see. It’s easy to steal the colors, logos and header of an established organization. Scammers can also make links look like they lead to legitimate websites. It’s safer to visit the site through a search on your Internet browser than to follow a link in a solicitation.

Legitimate businesses do not ask for credit card numbers or banking information on customer surveys. If they do ask for personal information, like an address or email, be sure there’s a link to their privacy policy.

Watch out for a reward that sounds too good to be true. If the survey is real, you may be entered in a drawing to win a gift card or receive a small discount off your next purchase. Few businesses can afford to give away $50 gift cards for completing a few questions.