Insurance Commissioner Selzer receives KSU Hall of Fame honor

TOPEKA, KS – Ken Selzer CPA, Kansas Commissioner of Insurance, received the Kansas State University Department of Accounting Hall of Fame award during a Scholarships and Awards Gala at the university April 25.

The award, part of KSU College of Business Administration achievement honors, annually recognizes an outstanding accounting alum who is making an impact in business, government or academia.

Commissioner Selzer was elected as the Kansas Insurance Commissioner in 2014 and began serving in that position on January 12, 2015. He previously worked in the reinsurance industry for more than 30 years.

In addition to his credentials as a Certified Public Accountant, he has earned a number of professional designations, including Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Associate in Reinsurance (ARe), and Fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI).

Commissioner Selzer is active in many professional, community, and charitable organizations. He has served as President of the Rotary Club of Leawood, Chairman of the Kansas Society of CPAs Educational Foundation, and President of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Heart of America Chapter. He is also an alumnus of Leadership Kansas.

He currently serves on the Advisory Council of the KSU College of Business and is a member of the KSU Foundation Board of Trustees.

He previously served as a Fairway, KS, City Councilman and City Council President.

Commissioner Selzer graduated with honors with a B.S. in Accounting from Kansas State University. He earned a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.

A fourth generation Kansan, Commissioner Selzer grew up in McPherson and Marion Counties in central Kansas. He has been married for 36 years to his wife, Deb, from rural Miami County, KS. They have two daughters, Mallory and Mackenzie.

He and his wife provide scholarships for graduating high school seniors in the Goessel School District in Marion County and the Louisburg School District in Miami County, and they also support scholarship programs at Kansas State University as well as the Kansas Society of CPAs. They have developed and continue to support an innovative teaching recognition program in the Blue Valley School District.

During his term as insurance commissioner, Commissioner Selzer has championed an initiative to promote jobs in the Kansas insurance industry for college graduates through a standardized insurance certificate program among higher learning institutes in Kansas. He has also extensively promoted a “don’t text/just drive” campaign in post-secondary Kansas schools and Kansas high schools.