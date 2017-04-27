K-State President Addresses Anti-Semitic Poster Incident

Principles of Community are for all of us

By President Richard Myers from statement in K-State Today

On Monday, we saw another example of how those who harbor prejudice attempt to create rifts within the K-State family. In this case, a poster with an anti-Semitic message was taped to a utility pole near Ahearn Field House. This type of message is unwelcome at Kansas State University.

There have been a series of random messages found on campus in recent weeks, small in number but each targeting a specific group of the K-State family. Our LGBTQ community was disparaged in one single-page flyer, our African-American family members targeted in another. These few, random incidents should be kept in perspective. The K-State family is committed to diversity and inclusion and should not be influenced by these isolated incidents. We don’t know who has distributed these missives, or why. But we do know they don’t represent the values of the K-State family.

Our Principles of Community affirm the right of freedom of expression, but we call on each other to maintain civility and respect. The tone of these messages does not honor these principles. This is not the Wildcat Way. We welcome and embrace those who bring diverse backgrounds, thoughts and opinions to our university.

Richard B. Myers

President

Kansas State University