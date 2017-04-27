Police: Kan. teen allegedly threatened parents with hammer

SALINE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a teen for an alleged threat with a deadly weapon.

On Wednesday, Joshua James, 18, Salina, became upset with a disciplinary decision implemented by his parents, according to Police Capt. Paul Forrester.

He then allegedly threatened to kill both of them with a hammer and left the residence located in the 400 block of East Republic, breaking the screen door.

Just after 6:15 p.m., police arrested him upon his return home.

James now faces two counts of criminal threat and criminal damage to property, according to Forrester.