Sen. Moran Statement on NAFTA

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) today issued a statement following President Trump’s announcement that he intends to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA):

“Positive trade relations with Mexico and Canada are critical to the success of American agriculture and the Kansas economy. Our state’s manufacturers, factory workers and agricultural producers depend on the ability to sell their goods to our two largest export markets. Especially as farmers and ranchers face low commodity prices, U.S. trade policy should be focused on expanding exports to these neighboring countries by reducing non-tariff barriers, enforcing the current trade rules and strengthening these relationships.”