Airstreams Renewables Inc. to Train Soldiers for New Careers

Airstreams Renewables, Inc., a California-based company that provides

vocational training for careers in alternative energy and industrial

sectors, will cut the ribbon on a new Fort Riley training facility Monday at

10 a.m.

Fort Riley is the fourth military installation to offer Airstreams’

“Renewable Energy and Communications Tower Technician” program. The

partnership is another addition to Fort Riley’s commitment to the Army’s

Soldier for Life Transition Assistance Program.

Guest speakers at the event are Fort Riley Garrison Commander Col. John

Lawrence and Airstreams Renewables Vice President of Operations Mr. Mike

Messier.