Airstreams Renewables Inc. to Train Soldiers for New Careers

Airstreams Renewables, Inc., a California-based company that provides
vocational training for careers in alternative energy and industrial
sectors, will cut the ribbon on a new Fort Riley training facility Monday at
10 a.m.
Fort Riley is the fourth military installation to offer Airstreams’
“Renewable Energy and Communications Tower Technician” program. The
partnership is another addition to Fort Riley’s commitment to the Army’s
Soldier for Life Transition Assistance Program.
Guest speakers at the event are Fort Riley Garrison Commander Col. John
Lawrence and Airstreams Renewables Vice President of Operations Mr. Mike
Messier.