Deployments and new schools…seemingly unrelated stories could have direct impact on one another

It’s a bit of deja vu from October 2016 – approximately 4000 soldiers assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, are set to deploy to Europe this fall.

In October, it was 3500 soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division to the Republic of Korea.

Nonetheless, the impact to the local region will be similar. A study conducted by the Matrix Design Group last fall determined that nearly half of the economy in the Flint Hills Region is tied to military spending.

In October, Military Affairs Council Director John Seitz said that he was confident that families of the deployed soldiers would stay in the local community.

“With these nine month deployments, school cycles and all, it forces families to make the decision about staying here,” said Seitz. “We have to to do exactly, what we’ve been doing all along – take care of them; make sure that [we] look out for them.”

Those same principles and ideas likely apply now as well.

Seven months ago, the concern was the impact to the economy…today, it may have an impact on voters for a new high school.

USD 475 Geary County Schools received an $11.8 Heavy Impact Aid payment from the Federal Government, the final piece in a proposed plan to pursue a new high school project. While this is good news; could the potential fluctuation in the number of students in the District have an impact on voters who will be needed to pass a bond issue election to get state aid funding for the new high school?

A proposed bill in the Kansas House could cut funding to USD 475 by as much as $7 million dollars.

Lonnie Clark, 65th District State Representative, said, “I’m just going to go to battle and see if I can get some of that money back for us; USD 475 is right now looking at about a shortfall of someplace between $6.3 and $7.4 million dollars when you take into consideration heavy impact aid, and the state, and everything else.”

Geary County Schools took such a hit in the proposed school funding formula because of the fluctuation in the school district population due to the Military. This could be a deterrent to leery voters.

USD 475 has proposed a new high school project at a new site with no increase to the mil levy – or no responsibility to the local taxpayer.

Troops have begun redeploying to Fort Riley, with approximately 800 from the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division returning in the last month.