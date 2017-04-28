Spring Valley Historic Site Activities Scheduled on Saturday Canceled

There will be a change for the Geary County Historical Society “Celebrating Past Times” on Saturday. The activities scheduled for the Spring Valley School site on the west side of Junction City have been canceled. Rain is in the forecast.

But Historical Society Director Katie Goerl said the St. Joseph’s Church and Cemetery activities are still on. A scheduled talk by Historical Museum Curator Heather Hagedorn is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. and there will be live music from 10 until noon.

The reschedule Spring Valley site activities will be rescheduled for one of the Historical Society’s open houses.

The Spring Valley site will be open the last weekend of every month from now until September, allowing the public to get a taste of pioneer life.