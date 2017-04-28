Students and Emergency Personnel Train for Mock Tornado Strike

A drill that included a mock tornado, anhydrous ammonia spill and fatal car accident were all part of a training exercise at Junction City High School and Geary Community Hospital Friday morning.

JCHS teacher Nancy Detmer said in the drill a mock tornado overturned a car with a fatality and three injuries. “And then it also dumped over an anhydrous ammonia tanker. The anhydrous ammonia tanker set out a fog, the kids walked through the fog exitinjg the building because of the damage, and because of the fog they have to be determined so there are no adverse side effects.

Students in the law enforcement and EMT pathways at the senior high participated in the drill along with local emergency personnel. Detmer stated overall it was a good drill. ” There’s always room for improvement, but this is how we make those improvement. We evaluate the drill, there will be a debriefing with stakeholders next week.”

Garry Berges, Geary County Emergency Management Director, said between the school district and emergency responders it looked sort of chaotic at the beginning. “It’s going to happen in a real situation. I think everyone worked together well.”

Junction City and Police Departments, Geary County Emergency Management, USD 475, and Geary Community Hospital personnjel were all participants in the drill.