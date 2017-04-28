USD 475 Receives Big Federal Aid Check

USD 475 has received an $11.8 million allotment of federal heavy impact aid money.

Superintendent Dr. Corbin Witt confirmed for JC Post the money that had been delayed due to lack of an approved federal budget has been received by the school district. “We were notified that they have released our heavy impact aid payment in an amount of $11.8 million. It is in the bank.

Witt was notified by the U.S. Department of Education about the decision to release the money to the school district. Witt noted officials met with federal officials at the recent National Association of Federally Impact Schools conference and talked to them about our situation, and wanted to make sure that they knew that it was something that was very important to our community to make sue that the money was there.” The funds are targeted for a proposed new Junction City High School.

The school district delayed a bond issue election for a proposed school project until the federal aid money arrived. The election would be try to obtain voter approval so state aid could also be received to help pay for a new school, but district officials wanted the federal money in the bank first. ”

The Board of Education will meet May 9th and will make a decision then when to have the election. Witt added thought it would probably be in the August primary, but the final decision is up to the school board.