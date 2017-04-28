JC Post

Wakefield Bomber Track and Field

bombersWakefield Boys’ and Girls’ results from the Manhattan Small School Track Meet held at Cico Park in Manhattan, Ks. on Thursday April 27, 2017

 

Boy’s Results:

 

Pole Vault                      2nd Place              Cody Pollman               11’-00”

                                    6th Place              Kaleb White                  8’-06”

                                    8th Place              Dalton Murray              8’-06”

 

High Jump                     4th Place             Caleb White                  5’-02”

                           Tie     5th Place             Kevin Jackson               5’-00”

                           Tie     5th Place             Noah Ghent                  5’-00”

 

Triple Jump                   2nd Place             Chris Hardin                37’-07 ¼”

 

Discus                          6th Place              Jacob Judy                  114’-09”

 

Shot Put                       1st Place               Brian VonHoltz             47’-07”

 

100 M. Dash                 1st Place               Sammy Finnegan          12.08

                                  4th Place               Chris Hardin                 12.31

                                   

200 M. Dash                2nd Place              Chris Hardin                  24.84

                                  5th Place              Sammy Finnegan           25.92

                                  6th Place              Jordan Colglazer            26.17

 

300 I. Hurdles              4th Place               Ashton Pickering           46.18

 

400 M. Dash                 8th Place              Jordan Colglazier           59.76

 

800 M. Run                  6th Place              Jeffrey Thompson          2:19.39

                                  8th Place              Kevin Jackson               2:23.58

 

1600 M. Run                8th Place               Dalton Murray              5:21.70

 

3200 M. Run                1st Place               Johnathan Bowen         10:23.79

 

4 x 100 M. Relay          1st Place               Jordan Colglazier           47.83

                                                             Sammy Finnegan                           

                                                             Ashton Pickering

                                                             Chris Hardin

 

4 x 400 M. Relay          3rd Place              Sammy Finnegan          3:59.13

                                                            Kirk Iseli

                                                            Jeffrey Thompson

                                                            Ashton Pickering

Boys’ team results:

 

1st Place               Manhattan                174 Points

2nd Placed            Wakefield                  112 Points

3rd Place              Hanover                    101 Points

4th Place              Frankfort                     87 Points

5th Place              Blue Valley                  63 Points

6th Place              Linn                           47 Points

7th Place              White City                  38 Points

8th Place              Hope                         37 Points

9th Place              Rock Creek                10 Points 

10th Place            Riley County                8 Points

11th Place            St. Xavier                    4 Points

 

Girls’ results:

 

Pole Vault                     3rd Place              Kati Brady                    7’-00”

 

200 M. Dash                 4th Place              Joanna Wright              28.68

 

300 Hurdles                  2nd Place             Dakota Swader             51.80

 

400 M. Dash                 3rd Place              Kenzy Barrett              1:08.80

 

800 M. Run                  8th Place              Isabelle French            3:01.38

 

4 x 100 M. Relay          5th Place              Dakota Swader             55.03

                                                            Joanna Wright

                           Tori Hernandez

                                                            Kenzy Barrett

 

4 x 400 M. Relay          2nd Place              Dakota Swader            4:36.65

                                                             Joanna Wright

                            Tori Hernandez

                                                             Kenzy Barrett

 

 

 

Girls’ team results:

 

1st Place               Manhattan               121 Points

2nd Place              Frankfort                 118 Points

3rd Place              Hanover                    95 Points        Tie

3rd Place              Linn                          95 Points        Tie

5th Place              Blue Valley                 82 Points

6th Place              Hope                         54 Points

7th Place              Wakefield                   37 Points

8th Place              White City                  32 Points

9th Place              Riley County               26 Points

10th Place            Flint Hills Christian         4 Points

 

Ladd Braden — Wakefield Head Coach