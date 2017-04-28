Wakefield Bomber Track and Field

Wakefield Boys’ and Girls’ results from the Manhattan Small School Track Meet held at Cico Park in Manhattan, Ks. on Thursday April 27, 2017
Boy’s Results:
Pole Vault 2nd Place Cody Pollman 11’-00”
6th Place Kaleb White 8’-06”
8th Place Dalton Murray 8’-06”
High Jump 4th Place Caleb White 5’-02”
Tie 5th Place Kevin Jackson 5’-00”
Tie 5th Place Noah Ghent 5’-00”
Triple Jump 2nd Place Chris Hardin 37’-07 ¼”
Discus 6th Place Jacob Judy 114’-09”
Shot Put 1st Place Brian VonHoltz 47’-07”
100 M. Dash 1st Place Sammy Finnegan 12.08
4th Place Chris Hardin 12.31
200 M. Dash 2nd Place Chris Hardin 24.84
5th Place Sammy Finnegan 25.92
6th Place Jordan Colglazer 26.17
300 I. Hurdles 4th Place Ashton Pickering 46.18
400 M. Dash 8th Place Jordan Colglazier 59.76
800 M. Run 6th Place Jeffrey Thompson 2:19.39
8th Place Kevin Jackson 2:23.58
1600 M. Run 8th Place Dalton Murray 5:21.70
3200 M. Run 1st Place Johnathan Bowen 10:23.79
4 x 100 M. Relay 1st Place Jordan Colglazier 47.83
Sammy Finnegan
Ashton Pickering
Chris Hardin
4 x 400 M. Relay 3rd Place Sammy Finnegan 3:59.13
Kirk Iseli
Jeffrey Thompson
Ashton Pickering
Boys’ team results:
1st Place Manhattan 174 Points
2nd Placed Wakefield 112 Points
3rd Place Hanover 101 Points
4th Place Frankfort 87 Points
5th Place Blue Valley 63 Points
6th Place Linn 47 Points
7th Place White City 38 Points
8th Place Hope 37 Points
9th Place Rock Creek 10 Points
10th Place Riley County 8 Points
11th Place St. Xavier 4 Points
Girls’ results:
Pole Vault 3rd Place Kati Brady 7’-00”
200 M. Dash 4th Place Joanna Wright 28.68
300 Hurdles 2nd Place Dakota Swader 51.80
400 M. Dash 3rd Place Kenzy Barrett 1:08.80
800 M. Run 8th Place Isabelle French 3:01.38
4 x 100 M. Relay 5th Place Dakota Swader 55.03
Joanna Wright
Tori Hernandez
Kenzy Barrett
4 x 400 M. Relay 2nd Place Dakota Swader 4:36.65
Joanna Wright
Tori Hernandez
Kenzy Barrett
Girls’ team results:
1st Place Manhattan 121 Points
2nd Place Frankfort 118 Points
3rd Place Hanover 95 Points Tie
3rd Place Linn 95 Points Tie
5th Place Blue Valley 82 Points
6th Place Hope 54 Points
7th Place Wakefield 37 Points
8th Place White City 32 Points
9th Place Riley County 26 Points
10th Place Flint Hills Christian 4 Points
Ladd Braden — Wakefield Head Coach